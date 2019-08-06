close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

Governor opens club and gymnasium

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar has declared the opening of Ultimate Fighting Club (UFC) and Gym would nullify the negatives among the youth and develop healthy minds and body.

While addressing a ceremony of the country’s biggest fighting gymnasium, UFC Gym, he said that it will present the soft image of the country when international fighters land in Lahore to participate in various competitions.

Also present on the occasion was UFC Gym chief executive Rao Shahzad Nawaz, renowned international fighter GM Christopher, world champions Addey, Egyptian Khalid Ramsey, American lady fighter Mecredise and Ibrahim from Dubai.

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq, singer Ibrarul Haq and actor Muammar Rana were also present during the ceremony. The governor praised the effort of the administration of the gym in developing positive about the country. Ibrarul Haq said that with the opening of such gyms youngsters of the country will stay focused on healthy activities.

