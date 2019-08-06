close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
August 7, 2019

RCB’s attention drawn towards tanker mafia

Islamabad

August 7, 2019

Rawalpindi: The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage for last several days.

Fida Khan, a resident of the area while talking to this agency said the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding that they have to get water from water tankers.

Another citizen, Sheikh Nasir said, "We cannot afford water supplied by tankers because that is costly and unaffordable.

Mamoon alleged that tanker mafia was looting and making money by selling water at high prices.

The residents demanded of the authorities concerned to take action and make sure the provision of water in the vicinity.

