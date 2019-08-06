Saddar Circle Police net 281 POs

Rawalpindi : Saddar Circle Police in their on-going operation against proclaimed offeders (POs) conducted raids and netted total 281 outlaws allegedly involved in heinous crimes including 55 of A category and 226 of B category.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Circle police also registered 208 FIRs and arrested 209 accused for possessing illegal weapons including 24 kalashnikov, 11 rifles, eight 12 bore rifles, 154 pistols and 2397 rounds.

He informed, the Circle police in their operations against drug peddlers held 184 and registered FIRs against all the accused besides recovering 61 kg drugs, 960 litres liquor, 1545 grams heroin and 10 kg opium.

He informed on the special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), the SPs of the district formed special police teams headed by senior police officers to control dacoities, robberies and other cases.