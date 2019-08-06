Protest rallies staged across KP against India

PESHAWAR: Protest rallies were staged throughout the province against Indian government move to do away with the special status of occupied Kashmir and use of brutal force on the innocent Kashmiris.

In the provincial capital, the traders staged protest in the cantonment area. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders asked the government to give a matching response to Indian hegemonic designs.

In Kohat, people from all walks of life participated in the rally to express solidarity with people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris. The rally started from Municipal Committee office and culminated at Peshawar Chowk. A large number of people including students, civil society members and representatives of the business community participated in the rally.

They condemned the brutal killings of innocent citizens of occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces and rejected any move of the Indian government to annex occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India.

LAKKI MARWAT: On the directives of District Scout Commissioner Nazir Ahmad Khan, the education department with the support of boy scouts association arranged a walk in Lakki Marwat city to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Led by Principal Sifatullah Khan, ADEO Sports Nisar Muhammad and SDEOs Abdul Rehman Rashid and Qadir Shah the walk started from Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School and culminated at Qazi Ishfaq chowk on the main bus stand. Principals, headmasters, teachers, students, boy scouts, local bodies' members and people from different walks of life were in attendance.

MARDAN: The political and religious parties took out protest rallies to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir across the district.

Traders also staged a rally. It was led by Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Zahir Shah and other office-bearers of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (Zahir Shah group).

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A rally was staged against Indian government act to abolish the special status of held Kashmir and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri civilian.

Scores of people including students, members of civil society, religious organisations took to the streets carrying banners and placard.

MINGORA: The civil society, civil defence, schoolchildren, peace committee and others took out a rally at the Nishat Chowk against India for abolishing the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

BARA: A rally led by the newly-elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafeeq Afridi, former MNA Muhammad Shah Afridi, Malik Zahir Shah, Anjuman Tajiran Bara Said Ayaz Wazir, Sikh community members and others was taken out from Bara Chowk and ended at the tehsil gate.

Also, a large number of people including students, civil society members and representatives of the business community participated in the rally.

They condemned the brutal killings of innocent citizens of occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces and rejected any move of the Indian government to occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India.

KHAR: President of the Traders Union Haji Khan Bahadur, Haji Muhammad Zaman, Pakistan People's Party president Aurangzeb Inqilabi, Haji Said Badshah of JUI-F, Mufti Sultan Muhammad, Sufi Muhammad of JI and others condemned India for committing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

They threatened the Modi's government to stop atrocities otherwise the movements could lead to confrontation to the state.

JAMRUD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders and workers led by district amir Said Kabir took out protest procession against India for depriving Kashmiris of their rights in the main bazaar of Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said they stood by the Kashmiri people through thick and thin.

HANGU: A rally led by the deputy commissioner Tayyab Abdullah was taken out from Adda Mosque and culminated at the Station Chowk.

The speakers made it clear that Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan and could not be separated so easily.

KALAYA: Deputy Commissioner Orakzai district Khalid Iqbal Wazir and District Police Officer Salauddin Kundi led a rally taken out in favour of the people of the Occupied Kashmir. Protests rallies were also staged in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and other districts.