AJK PM meets Shahbaz, Bilawal separately

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider called on Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President PML-N Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here Tuesday.

Both the leader discussed deteriorating human rights situation of held Jammu and Kashmir and strongly rejected India’s notorious move of withdrawing special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that India could not suppress indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of brute force. He strongly condemned the Indian motives against Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and assured Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan that whole Kashmiri nation is united over Kashmir and would continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their just struggle.

The AJK prime minister expressed his profound gratitude to the opposition leader for his strong voice on Kashmir in the National Assembly.

Raja Farooq Haider also met Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the Parliament House and discussed latest situation arising out after Indian government revocation of Article 370 and 35-A of its Constitution.

He said that Kashmiris are looking towards the political leadership of Pakistan for a strong voice on international forums. Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured the AJK PM that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle. Pakistan is standing with them. He said that durable peace in the region is deeply linked with the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.

AJK prime minister invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Azad Kashmir. Meanwhile, Majlis Wahdat –e-Muslimeen Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffari and other senior leaders told a news conference here that they would stage protestdemonstrations throughout Pakistan Friday to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

While addressing news conference they said that India appeared to be conspiring to convert Kashmiris majority in minority in Indian Held Kashmir and this would lead to further destabilisation in the region. “India is following the Israeli policy in Palestine to deal with Occupied Kashmir but as Palestinians despite all kinds of oppression had continued their freedom struggle, Kashmiris will also push ahead with more vigour their freedom movement,” Raja Nasir said.

Others, who spoke on the occasion, included Allama Syed Iqbal Rizvi, Syed Muhammad Agha and focal person on religious harmony to Punjab CM Syed Asad Abbas. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to stage mass protest at D-Chowk on Friday at 2:30 pm against unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and amassing more Indian troops in IHK for Israel styled genocide and mass scale population transfers.

An important meeting of central leadership was held at PTI’s central secretariat with PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee in chair. Nyazee announced strong resistance at all levels against India's unlawful occupation of Kashmir.

He slammed India for trying to seize Kashmir, scrapping all legal, moral, political and constitutional requirements while trashing UN Security Council resolutions. Meanwhile, PTI Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also chaired a party meeting at the PTI Azad Kashmir Central Secretariat with regards to the latest Kashmir situation and strongly condemned the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution. He said that this was a wicked plot to make Kashmiris population look like minority.

However, he added people of Kashmir would never allow this to happen, saying PTI Azad Kashmir stood with their brothers and sisters in Indian Held Kashmir at this critical juncture. He announced that PTI would stage protests in Azad Kashmir against India.