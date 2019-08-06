Nigeria replace Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Qualifier

DUBAI: Nigeria will take the 14th and final spot, in place of Zimbabwe, for the T20 World Cup Qualifier to be played in the UAE in October, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

Nigeria finished third in the Africa Men’s Qualifier final and will be the third African side in the global qualifier alongside Kenya and Namibia. The Men’s Qualifier will feature Nigeria, UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas Final due to be held later this month.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s administrative hassles have also given Namibia a chance of securing a maiden entry to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. They will join hosts Scotland, Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands Papua New Guinea, Thailand and USA to fight for two qualifying spots for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be played next year.