Pakistan enter Asian U-23 Volleyball quarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan qualified for the quarterfinals of the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship when they outplayed Chinese Taipei 3-1 to finish pool proceedings on a high note in the in Myanmar.

According to reports reaching here Pakistan won their last pool match after losing the first set 20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 Monday. Pakistan showed poor reception in the first set as opponents made best use of attacking service hence Pakistan defence was not up to the mark. Pakistan coach made two changes in the second set, bringing in Murad Khan in place of Fahad, and Usman Faryad in place of Anwar. Hamid setter made attacking service which disturbed the reception of opponent team. Boys did good blocking as Pakistan team had the advantage of height. Murad played bravely and similarly Usman Faryad made very quick and powerful attack on the net. Pakistan block combined well as second set was won with powerful blocking. Chinese Taipei team played fast and attacking game but Pakistan totally dominated all departments of the game except the first set. Pakistan qualified for quarter final as No 1 position holders from the pool along with Chinese Taipei.

They are to play Group A teams Sri Lanka and then Australia in the quarter final stage. Both teams have qualified for quarter finals from group A. In group A, Myanmar and Hong Kong have been eliminated to play for 8-16 position. Pakistan-Sri Lanka match is set for August 7 followed by match against Australia on August 8. Both these matches will decide the fate of Pakistan team for semifinal. Pakistan Volleyball Federation has announced cash reward of Rs hundred thousand for the team after victory against powerful Chinese Taipei.