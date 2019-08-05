Minister says KP roads to be developed

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan said on Monday that under the Provincial Roads Infrastructure Project, roads of the entire province would be constructed and developed.

Presiding over a meeting with the delegation of the Asian Development Bank, he said the construction of roads was vital to boost tourism.Secretary C&W Muhammad Shahab Khattak, Project Director Muhammad Tariq and other senior officials were also present on the occasion, said an official handout.

The head of the Asian Development Bank delegation briefed the provincial minister about the project and said that through this project various roads will be constructed and repaired in different districts of the province.

Akbar Ayub said the consultant to be hired for this project must meet all legal norms and international standards. He added that work on all roads in this project should be completed within their time-frame. The minister maintained that this time the government was paying equal attention to all the roads.

He said that roads would be repaired to facilitate the general public. The minister directed that the work should be initiated on this project as soon as possible and any issue hampering the process should be discussed with the secretary C&W.