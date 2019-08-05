NBP edge SSGC to retain national hockey title

KARACHI: NBP retained the national hockey championship title when they defeated SSGC 5-4 in penalty shootout at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium here on Monday.

The regulation time had ended with both sides having scored one goal each. The final between NBP and SSGC was an evenly-matched contest which saw SSGC dominating the first half as they made circle penetrations regularly. Their forwards entered the penalty area quiet a few times but due to lack of good finishing skills failed to score. But still they managed to get two penalty corners. Mubashir successfully dragged the ball into the net in the 21st minute making it 1-0.

NBP came back strongly in the third quarter and got three penalty corners but SSGC’s strong defence line didn’t let them score. In the next quarter, NBP’s Arsalan Qadir flicked the ball through a penalty corner in the 50th minute, making it 1-1.

SSGC got a penalty corner in the 56th minute but missed the opportunity. The third place match earlier in the day between WAPDA sides was a high-scoring thriller. WAPDA thumped WAPDA Whites 7-6.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, congratulated the PHF for organising the national championship successfully. He vowed to continue supporting the national game.