close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 6, 2019

NBP edge SSGC to retain national hockey title

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 6, 2019

KARACHI: NBP retained the national hockey championship title when they defeated SSGC 5-4 in penalty shootout at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium here on Monday.

The regulation time had ended with both sides having scored one goal each. The final between NBP and SSGC was an evenly-matched contest which saw SSGC dominating the first half as they made circle penetrations regularly. Their forwards entered the penalty area quiet a few times but due to lack of good finishing skills failed to score. But still they managed to get two penalty corners. Mubashir successfully dragged the ball into the net in the 21st minute making it 1-0.

NBP came back strongly in the third quarter and got three penalty corners but SSGC’s strong defence line didn’t let them score. In the next quarter, NBP’s Arsalan Qadir flicked the ball through a penalty corner in the 50th minute, making it 1-1.

SSGC got a penalty corner in the 56th minute but missed the opportunity. The third place match earlier in the day between WAPDA sides was a high-scoring thriller. WAPDA thumped WAPDA Whites 7-6.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, congratulated the PHF for organising the national championship successfully. He vowed to continue supporting the national game.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports