Gold prices rise further

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs550/tola to reach Rs84,000/tola on Monday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs471 to Rs72,016.
Rates in the Dubai gold market increased $17 to $1,459/ounce that increased the local market and international market rate parity. Gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs2,500/tola, compared with the Dubai gold rates, the association added.
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs550/tola to reach Rs84,000/tola on Monday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs471 to Rs72,016.
Rates in the Dubai gold market increased $17 to $1,459/ounce that increased the local market and international market rate parity. Gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs2,500/tola, compared with the Dubai gold rates, the association added.