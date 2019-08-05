close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
Gold prices rise further

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs550/tola to reach Rs84,000/tola on Monday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs471 to Rs72,016.

Rates in the Dubai gold market increased $17 to $1,459/ounce that increased the local market and international market rate parity. Gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs2,500/tola, compared with the Dubai gold rates, the association added.

