COAS pays tribute to police martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police and their families in his message on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day on Sunday.

“Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police & their families on Police Martyrs Day. Pakistan Police over the years has proved to be a strong professional force. Pakistan Police has made phenomenal contributions alongside other security forces in counter terrorism operations,” the army chief said, as shared by a tweet from Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The nation observed Police Martyrs Day to honour the brave fighters and express solidarity with their families.

The day was observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.