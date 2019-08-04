close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
AFP
August 5, 2019

Thiem captures 14th career title

Sports

AFP
August 5, 2019

KITZBUHEL, Austria: Top seed and world number four Dominic Thiem captured his 14th career title and first on home ground on Saturday with a 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 win over Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final of the Kitzbuhel clay court tournament.

It was Thiem’s third title of 2019 after a maiden Masters win at Indian Wells and in Barcelona on the eve of Roland Garros where he eventually went on to finish runner-up to Rafael Nadal for a second successive year.

Thiem, who lost the 2014 Kitzbuhel final to David Goffin, becomes only the second Austrian player to lift his home title following former world number one Thomas Muster in 1993.

“It’s already one of my most beautiful moments ever in my tennis career,” said Thiem.

“It was one of the most emotional moments because I have a special connection with Kitzbuhel. I was here for the first time when I was six on this huge centre court. I was watching the tournament many times.”

