Threat to life ‘very high’ as work continues to fix Derbyshire dam

DERBYSHIRE: Thunderstorms threatened to bring more unwanted rainfall to a Derbyshire town where a damaged dam was feared to be at risk of collapse and the threat to life remained “very high” on Sunday.

Dozens more homes were evacuated in Whaley Bridge ahead of expected bad weather, as emergency workers continued their efforts to prevent the dam giving way. The threat to life in the town continued to be “very high”, police said.

Water levels at the Toddbrook Reservoir were reduced by just over three metres and pumps were removing water at a rate of around 10cm an hour, Derbyshire Police said. More than 1,500 residents have been evacuated from town since Thursday, with 55 more properties cleared in the Horwich End area on Saturday.

Police have warned the situation with the 180-year-old structure remains “critical” with Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann saying: “The threat to life remains very high in Whaley Bridge and the surrounding Goyt Valley area”.

Police said once emergency workers reach and maintain a level of water on the reservoir that allows engineers to look closely at the damage to the wall, a decision could be made on residents being able to return to the area.

It had been suggested by Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson that people may be able to get back to their homes by the end of the week.While residents had been allowed to return for brief periods this weekend to collect essential items, police said no-one would be allowed to return on Sunday ahead of expected heavy rainfall. Swann criticised a “very small minority” of people who she said had failed to leave the area through the same road block as they entered when returning to pick up belongings. She said: “These people are putting the lives of officers at risk as further checks have to now be completed to ensure those residents are out of the area safely.”