Mon Aug 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Action against profiteers ordered

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has directed the price control magistrates to ensure implementation of fixed prices of eatables especially on the Eidul Azha. Addressing a meeting here on Sunday, the DC directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the auction process of vegetables and fruits.

DO Industries Ch Zaheer Ahmed said that the price control magistrates imposed total Rs 1,231,000 fine on 500 violators while cases had been registered against 11 violators. The DC also directed to take strict action against the violators. The DC also ordered action against profiteers and hoarders of different commodities.

