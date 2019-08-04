KU okays awarding PhD to metropolitan commissioner

The University of Karachi has approved awarding a PhD degree to the metropolitan commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, for his research titled ‘The Role of District Administration in Health Care Management’.

Dr Rehman, a grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), had conducted research on the special subject of controlling and eliminating deadly diseases like the polio virus.

In his thesis he referred to the polio eradication campaign that ran in Karachi from 2005 to 2014, and the KU syndicate approved awarding of a PhD degree to him on this work.

Being an officer of the PAS, Dr Rehman has served on various important posts, including the commissioner of District Zhob in Balochistan as well as the provincial coordinator for Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication and the Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

He also served as the deputy commissioner of District Central in Karachi and the executive district officer of the Enterprises & Investment Promotions Group of Offices of the now-defunct City District Government Karachi.

He has an MSc in Health Policy & Management from the Aga Khan University and an MPH from the Baqai Medical University. He also has an MPA from the Columbia University in the US.