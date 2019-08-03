close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 4, 2019

Efforts to shore up UK dam intensify ahead of storms

World

AFP
August 4, 2019

WHALEY BRIDGE: Emergency services battling to stop a reservoir dam in central England from collapsing brought in new pumps Saturday to reduce the water levels, as more storms were forecast.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, after part of the dam holding back the Toddbrook Reservoir above them collapsed following heavy rain. The Met Office weather centre warned of further downpours and thunderstorms in the area on Sunday.

During a visit on Friday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the dam wall as “dodgy but stable”, but said the 180-year-old structure would require a “major rebuild”.

A Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter has been dropping bags of aggregate onto the section of the dam spillway which was damaged on Thursday after heavy downpours.

A police spokeswoman told AFP that extra pumps were being put in on Saturday as officials raced to bring the water level down in the reservoir.

After two nights out of their homes, some locals were allowed back briefly on Saturday to collect any essential items — and family pets — but warned that there remained a high risk to life in the area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World