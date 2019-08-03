Tax-free sacrificial animals’ markets operational from today

Rawalpindi: All arrangements have been finalised to establish ‘Tax Free’ sacrificial animal markets here at Gorakhpur, Chakri and Adiala Road from Sunday (today).

Goats, bulls and camels are landing at slow pace here in animal markets because of expected heavy rainfall in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in coming days. But, sellers from different areas are approaching animal markets in this regard.

Similarly, Livestock department is spraying sacrificial animals to avoid different diseases.

Town Officer (Regulation) Kamran Khan told ‘The News’ that they have finalised all arrangements to establish ‘Tax Free’ animal markets at Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Gurakhpur from Sunday (today). “Punjab government has strictly directed to establish ‘Tax Free’ markets where people could buy sacrificial animals easily,” he claimed. He also said that we are providing electricity and water to animal markets.

Some markets are charging 7 to 10 per cent tax from buyers and sellers but these are not in our jurisdiction, he said. Majority of sacrificial animals are coming from Fatehjang, Attock, Sawat, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Sing, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Jhang, Narowal, Muzafargar, Mianwali and Faisalabad.

District Officer (DO) Livestock Dr Muhammad Arshad said this time animals are not landing in large number due to rainy weather here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. But, a large number of animals are expected in coming days, he hoped. He also said that we are spraying all animals landing in Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas to avert spread of diseases. There is a complete ban to sale of sacrificial animals in city jurisdiction, if anybody tries to break the rules, he will face the music. The prices of animals are quite high with medium-sized goats priced at Rs50,000 to Rs60,000. The prices of a medium sized bull start at Rs120,000 and go as high as Rs220,000. The price of Oxen starts from Rs100,000 and goes as high as Rs180,000 in some places. The price for camels starts from Rs130,000 to Rs200,000.

People belong to different walks of life have strongly condemned skyrocketing prices sacrificial animals said that there was no price mechanism of animals. The animal sellers are looting buyers with both hands but government is watching the whole drama with closed eyes, they denounced.