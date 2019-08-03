CM plants sapling to inaugurate tree plantation campaign

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at China Park, near Sagian Interchange here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was a responsibility of every Pakistani to make the campaign successful.

As many as 50 crore saplings would be planted in Punjab in five years, while 9 million would be planted during the current year, he added.

The billion tree tsunami programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan will prove to be a game-changer for environment, he said adding that currently there were 21 trees per acre in Punjab and the provincial government had set the target to increase the percentage to 28 trees per acre by 2025. He said that the Forest Department would give 70 per cent subsidy on the tree plantation at 3,950-acre area under the Social Forestry Project.

The chief minister urged people to plant maximum saplings to make the country green.

He also inspected the stall, set up by the Forest Department. The chief minister was also briefed on the tree plantation campaign.