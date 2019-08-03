close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
AFP
August 4, 2019

11 dead, three missing as boats capsize in Philippines

World

AFP
August 4, 2019

MANILA: Eleven people died and three others were missing after three passenger boats capsized in rough seas off the central Philippines on Saturday, authorities said.

Sixty-three survivors were plucked from the water after huge waves swamped the boats in the Guimaras Strait, regional police chief Rene Pamuspusan told reporters.

All three vessels plied the short 20-minute hop between the port city of Iloilo and the island of Guimaras, with two of the accidents happening almost the same time around noon, forcing the coast guard to temporarily shut down ferry services.

Services resumed in the afternoon, which was when the third boat capsized, the coast guard said.

“The winds and the waves suddenly became strong,” coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo told reporters.

Seasonal southwest monsoons have churned up the seas on the western section of the Philippines over the past week. Six of the dead were yet to be identified, the rest being Filipinos.

