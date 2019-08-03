close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
AFP
August 4, 2019

Four dead, several injured after powerful quake rocks Indonesia

World

AFP
August 4, 2019

JAKARTA: Four people died and several were injured after a powerful undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia´s heavily populated Java island, triggering a brief tsunami warning, the national disaster agency said on Saturday.

The 6.9 magnitude quake on Friday evening sent residents fleeing to higher ground, while many in the capital Jakarta ran into the streets.

An official from Indonesia´s national disaster agency warned the quake could generate a tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet), but the alert was lifted several hours later.

Three people died of heart attacks as the strong quake rocked the region, agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said on Saturday.

Another person fell to his death while trying to flee his house when the jolt happened, he said.

Four more people were injured and more than 200 buildings were damaged, with some 13 houses destroyed, he added.

Over 1,000 people, who had earlier evacuated to temporary shelters, returned home after authorities convinced them it was safe to do so, Wibowo said.

"There was thundering noise -- it sounded like a plane overhead -- and I was just so scared that I ran," said 69-year-old Isah, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, at an evacuation shelter in Pandeglang at the southwest end of Java. In December, the area was hit by a volcano-sparked tsunami that killed over 400 people.

