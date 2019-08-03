close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
AFP
August 4, 2019

Fury to fight Wallin in September

Sports

AFP
August 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California: Unbeaten British heavyweight Tyson Fury has agreed to fight Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on September 14, ESPN reported Friday.

US sports broadcaster ESPN is slated to stream the fight, which will take place at an MGM property still to be named.

Fury outclassed Germany’s Tom Schwarz in a second-round technical knockout on June 15 to take his record to 28-0 with one draw and 20 knockouts.

He’s on course for a rematch with World Boxing Council heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder in 2020.

Wilder, who owns a record of 41-0 with one draw and 40 knockouts, emerged with a draw against Fury on December 1 in Los Angeles in a bout in which Fury was leading on the scorecards before being knocked down in the 12th round.

Wilder is also scheduled to fight before the end of this year, with plans to take on Luis Ortiz before a rematch with Fury next year. Wallin, 28, brings a record of 20-0 with 12 knockouts to the fight with Fury.

