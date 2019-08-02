Man dies as roof collapses in Okara

OKARA: A man died when the roof of his house caved in due to heavy rain at Baqar Das village on Friday. Abbas was present in his house when the roof of his house collapsed and he came under the debris. As a result, he died on the spot.

DIES IN ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died when his bike collided with a divider of a road near Akhtarabad on Friday.

Yousaf of Pattoki was on his way when his bike collided with a divider. As a result, he fell on the road and died on the spot. Meanwhile, Hanifan Bibi of 31/4L village was on her way along with her relative on a motorcycle when suddenly the bike slipped on the road. As a result, Hanifan died on the spot.

DOCTORS’ PROTEST: The Young Doctors Association district chapter members on Friday protested at hospitals here and demanded better security and increase in their salaries. Young Doctors Association Punjab president Dr Qasim Awan visited the DHQ Hospital along with his colleagues and joined the protest. The protesters chanted slogans in support of their demands and wore black arms around their arms to register their protest.

TWO SUSPENDED: AC Umar Maqbool and MC Chief Officer Fida Iftikhar on Friday checked sanitation and cleanliness arrangements and suspended two MC employees for being absent. The officers checked the city sewerage system and instructed the staff to keep the flow of sewerage constant.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified body of a womanwas found from the Lower Bari Doab Canal on Friday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the local police. The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body and shifted it to a hospital for autopsy.