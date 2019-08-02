Govt to support PTF for hosting India Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Federal government will provide all support and backing to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to host the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group I tie against India at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15.

A well-placed source in the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has confirmed to The News that a high level meeting chaired by IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and participated by PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan and other Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials was held in Islamabad Friday to finalise the arrangements for the tie.

“The Ministry has decided to extend all possible support to the PTF to hold the tie in a befitting manner. The PSB officials who were present on the occasion were told in clear terms that all the required upgradation work on the venue should be carried out in one month time,” a Ministry official when contacted said.

He confirmed that the PSB officials were taken to task on their failure to maintain the Roshan Khan Complex adjacent to which the tie will be played.It is believed that the building is one of the most neglected part of Complex where no upgradation work had been carried out in recent past.

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) which are planning to host Asian Senior and Word Junior event here within next couple of years time and again requested PSB to initiate the upgradation work. However, the slack and slow moving PSB officials have yet to carry out any work except the whitewash.