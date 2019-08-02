Govt appoints Jehanzeb Khan as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, a grade 22 officer of PAS as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission (DCPC).

According to a notification issued by the government, Jehanzeb Khan has assumed the charge of DCPC with effect from August 1, 2019 till further orders.

Earlier, the summary was moved to Prime Minister for appointment of one former bureaucrat on this slot but it could not get approval. Now the government has appointed one senior serving officer on this important position without mentioning any time-frame.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar holds two portfolio including Minister for Planning as well as deputy chairman Planning Commission. It is the powers and function of DCPC to chair meetings of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) to approve development projects and macroeconomic targets and the Minister for Planning was just left for having symbolic importance.

So the rules were changed with the approval of the cabinet to grant more powers to Minister for Planning. The Federal Cabinet under Chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved a summary forwarded by Ministry of Planning to bring the post of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission under the control of Minister for Planning for all practical purpose.

“The summary was aimed at enhancing functions of Planning Commission (PC) and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms (MOPDR) and improving the interface between PC and MOPDR”, said one top official.

The newly appointed DCPC Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan is a serving government officer who had served as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in recent past. Previously, he held dual charge of Chairman Planning & Development and Additional Chief Secretary - Energy, Government of Punjab.

He did his MBBS from University of Peshawar and MBA (Public Service) University of Birmingham, UK. He held various positions in the government and has 24 years diversified professional experience. His professional expertise include Public Sector Financial Management.