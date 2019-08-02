‘Trust is first step towards success and prosperity’

The Pakistan American Business Association (PABA) in collaboration with the University of Karachi and the George Mason University, USA, on Thursday arranged a preliminary session at the LEJ Lecture Hall in connection with the PABA Trade Show and Conference to be held in Falls Church USA on October 20, 2019.

The PABA founder and chairman, Muhammad Siddique Sheikh, and Professor Dr James C. Witte of the George Mason University were the chief guests of the session, which was attended by members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other business communities.

Sheikh briefed the audience about the upcoming event and said that it would open the doors of opportunities for the local business community. He mentioned that it would be a great chance for cross-industry groups as well as for small and medium-size businesses to build contacts and develop prospects for profitable trade deals.

He said that the show would bring buyers, importers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs together from both Pakistan and the United States. The event would give a chance to create and grow networks of people in related industries and to establish contacts with potential distributors and dealers, he added.

Sheikh was born and raised in Gujranwala, and moved to the United States about 50 years ago and has since represented the country as a successful entrepreneur. He currently heads a conglomerate of wide-ranging businesses as well as been on board of several academic and business institutions and founded PABA in 1980s.

“One of the biggest reasons I am here is that I want to help the people of my motherland. Nobody can forget its mother and motherland and that’s why I am trying to establish a bridge between Pakistani and US market.”

He said Pakistani businessmen were very well-informed and very well-connected in the world. He added that PABA had been connected with each of them for the last 35 years and could connect Pakistani industries to the US-based market easily. “I assure you people will trust you if, and that is very big if, if you want to be trusted. I do not like when I see products coming to New York from my motherland but carrying a tag of a neighbouring country. It should have a made in Pakistan tag rather than selling whole product in the name of neighbouring country. We have the best products but we are not taking advantage of it.”

He asked them to build the trust, and claimed that it would be the first step towards success and prosperity. “I am not a speaker but I can tell you that it will help you and the motherland. I am here to assist you in this regard and believe that you would like to see the country’s product being sold throughout the world with the made in Pakistan tag.”

“PABA is connected with Nasdaq Stock Market and could link up Pakistani industries with the world’s leading stock exchange. I am going to ask you again to build trust among the business community and people of Pakistan.

The people of the United States love Pakistan and its products that is why local products should be marketed properly in the US as well as other parts of the world.” Professor Dr James C. Witte, through a presentation, highlighted areas which would benefit both countries. He said that like PABA, George Mason University was also actively working to open new doors for youth by providing opportunities for education and training to build a prosperous future and become useful citizens and leaders because today’s youth was our future.

Earlier, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, during his welcome address, shed light on the importance of the PABA Trade Show and Conference 2019. He said that local industries and business communities would get benefit from such event as after the meeting of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with American President Donald Trump, trade was likely to increase between the two countries.