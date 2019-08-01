Abasyn University holds Open House

Islamabad: Abasyn University organised an Open House on to exhibit the final year projects of students, says a press release.

A total of 16 high-end projects from Department of Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computing and Life Sciences were showcased. It was an immense inspirational event for all. The external evaluators from both industry and academia graced the occasion with their presence and highly appreciated the projects. The appreciation certificates were awarded to high achievers of the open house event.

Meanwhile, Abasyn University Islamabad Campus (AUIC) students successfully received AO-100 E’Sahil Satellite signals in collaboration with Pakistan Amateur Radio Society (PARS). AUIC became first Pakistani University in AO-100 signal reception and further plans to develop complete communication setup for international Satellite communication.