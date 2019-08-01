CM urges Opposition to avoid politics of anarchy after defeat

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on the failure of no-confidence motion against him saying that nefarious agenda of the opposition parties had failed.

He said that sensible senators had reposed their confidence in Sadiq Sanjrani by rejecting the alliance of the opposition. "The elements who wanted to achieve their personal agenda remained unsuccessful," he added.

The chief minister said that Sadiq Sanjrani had been running the business of the house in an effective manner and always displayed exemplary political tolerance and acumen. He said that the opposition should avoid politics of anarchy and chaos after this defeat. He said the unnatural alliance of the opposition would die soon.

locust attack: Usman Buzdar Thursday presided over a meeting at his office here to review measures taken for protection of crops from locusts attack in Bahawalpur Division. Giving directions for taking all-out possible measures for countering the attack, he said that the departments concerned should remain alert in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan Districts to save the crops.

He said aerial spray should be done for controlling the locusts attack and that helicopter should be hired to expand scope of aerial spray. The spray through vehicles should be accelerated, he added. Surveillance should be conducted on daily basis and a campaign should be carried out against the attack on crops.

He said that more pesticides should be imported according to the need and speedy measures be taken after getting support from the federal government. He said that field officers should discharge their duties efficiently and the control room established at central and district levels should keep a check on the situation round-the-clock. The PDMA director general briefed the meeting about the measures taken for protecting crops from locusts attack.

expats: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for reviewing performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to sort out pending cases of overseas Pakistanis on urgent basis.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the chairmen of Overseas Pakistanis Committees had been posted in 29 districts whereas chairmen of the remaining seven districts would be posted soon.

He said the participation of DCs and DPOs in the meetings of district committees would be ensured which would greatly help in the solution of pending cases. The chief minister directed the administration and police authorities to extend full cooperation to the district committees for the immediate solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis. The chief minister said the draft of new act of OPC Punjab had been prepared which would soon be finalised.

grieved: Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of four members of a family in a road accident in DG Khan.