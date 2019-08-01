Perez set to stay at Racing Point

BUDAPEST: Sergio Perez is set to stay with Racing Point next year with a new multi-season contract, the Mexican driver told reporters Thursday.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Perez said his deal was not yet completed, but made clear that it was his priority for 2020 and beyond. “We are finalising it, but you know that in Formula One until it is done it’s never done,” he said.

“As I said, I see very good prospects for the future so I look forward to it.” Perez said he was impressed by the way in which Canadian Lawrence Stroll had brought stability to the team that he and his consortium took over after it went into administration in mid-2018.

“The prospect and the ambitions of the team are very big,” said Perez. “It would be good to get a long-term deal here because I see that the team is going forwards. “I think it works both ways as well and we ideally would like to commit for a long-term deal. Hopefully we can work out the terms and everything.” It was Perez who instigated the administration process last year when he made claims against the team. “I remember coming here,” he said. “And what a weekend I had in terms of all the administration process and all of that happening here.

“To come back here after one year and to see where the team is and where it’s heading to I feel very proud of that.”