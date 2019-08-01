close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 2, 2019

Registration fees

Newspost

 
August 2, 2019

I would like to bring a matter to the attention of the Pakistan Engineering Council. Registration of a firm with the PEC involves the firm giving proof of the engineers employed by that firm. We have been receiving multiple messages from PEC member engineers where firms are saying that their PEC registration number is required from firms for their registration which they must pay for. Some text messages even quote a price the firm is willing to pay.

Such behaviour is surly counter-productive to the rationale of PEC registration requirements. This matter needs the urgent attention of this esteemed body as such activities could tarnish the image of the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Jawwad Zaki

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost