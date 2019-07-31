Basharat orders special persons recruitment on quota

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed all the provincial government departments to ensure recruitment on three per cent quota of special persons within one month.

Addressing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday, the minister made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Social Welfare Secretary gave a briefing about the latest situation of recruitment against special persons’ quota. The meeting reviewed recruitment against three percent quota of special persons in government jobs in the light of the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan. The meeting was told that different departments had advertised 3,756 posts from December 29, 2018 till now and recruitment had been completed against 1,118 posts.

Raja Basharat said that more than 2,500 posts for special persons were lying vacant while only 107 visually-impaired people were recruited out of 1,118 posts. He said the concern of the visually impaired persons was justified and added that discriminatory attitude should not be continued towards them. Recruitments against the quota of differently-abled persons in every government department will be reviewed again after one month, he added.

Social Welfare DG Kiran Afshan Imtiaz and officers of different departments also attended the meeting.

PSCA: Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters (PSCA) here on Wednesday.

A briefing given was given to the minister about anti-drugs “Zindagi App”. Shehryar Khan Afridi said Prime Minster Imran Khan will soon inaugurate the app. PSCA MD Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan received and briefed the minister about the working of the project. He visited various sections of PSCA- emergency control centre and operations and monitoring centre. He praised the PSCA and termed the app an achievement.

The working of the project is a role model for us. To start the project in Kohat a team from there will be sent to Lahore, the minister said. He was presented a souvenir from the management.

Police reforms: Dr Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson for Punjab chief minister, called on the inspector general of police, Punjab, at Central Police Office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, steps to address the public complaints timely especially 8787 IG Complaint Management Service, police service centres and reforms regarding police stations were discussed. Dr Shahbab Gill visited the monitoring room and reviewed the working of different projects.