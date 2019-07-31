PM makes phone call to UAE crown prince

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its profound gratitude of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its support extended on the question of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The sentiments have been conveyed by Prime Minister Imran Khan who made a telephone call Wednesday to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and appreciated the UAE support on the FATF issue.

Pakistan has been placed on grey list of the force and the UAE provided active support to Pakistan to save it from plunging downwards in the list. It has been officially stated by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here that the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments in the course of their telephonic conversation.

Prime Minister Khan reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with the Emirates and close cooperation between the two countries. Among other things, Prime Minister Imran thanked the crown prince on the release of 700 Pakistani prisoners from the UAE prisons during Ramazan.

The two leaders also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and multilateral issues. Interestingly ambassador of the UAE for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahimi Al-Zaabi is also in Abu Dhabi who had consultations with the UAE Foreign Office while in capital.

The UAE Crown Prince had undertaken state visit of China last week where he had important discussions. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces visited Pakistan early this year and it is likely he will also undertake state visit of Pakistan later this year.