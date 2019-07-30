Inter-Division Powerlifting, Kick-Boxing inaugurated

LAHORE: Two-day Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kick-Boxing Championships were inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Kh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, DSO Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, Pakistan Powerlifting Federation General Secretary Rashed Malik and a large number of powerlifting and kick-boxing players and officials were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports also welcomed the participating athletes and officials from nine divisions in the championship and expressed his hope that Powerlifting and Kick-Boxing athletes will excel in their respective competitions. Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other guests also witnessed the exciting competitions for some time.

While talking to media on this occasion, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kick-Boxing Championship events are part of our Annual Sports Calendar programme. “It’s our planning to hold at least one Inter-Division Championship every month under the Annual Sports Calendar programme. Now we are organizing two Inter-Division Championships with the collaboration of respective associations. We also had all sports associations on board with us during grand event of 72nd Punjab Games,” he added.

Answering a question regarding sports policy, Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that Punjab’s first sports policy is under preparation. “First draft of the sports policy has been completed. All stakeholders are being consulted to form a compact sports policy. We are quite determined that true sports culture will flourish in the province after the proper implementation of sports policy,” he elaborates.

Talking to media on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: “Our motto is to create awareness among masses that sports activities will help a lot in creating a healthy society”.

Replying another query he said these sports events are being organized through team effort and our goal is to bring our athletes at such a higher level where they can win medals for the country in international sports events.

Aulakh said the revolutionary sports policy will give us a right direction and then all the sports events, affairs and activities will be conducted according to set parameters. “Then there will be no mismanagement and misuse of funds and irregularities in the sports competitions after the complete implementation of Punjab’s first ever sports policy”.

Earlier, young players also exhibited wonderful gymnastic and skating performances during the inaugural ceremony and won huge appreciation from the audience.