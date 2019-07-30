Pak disabled cricketers leave for World Series today

LAHORE: The Pakistan disabled cricket team will depart for Worcestershire, England, on July 31 to participate in the Physical Disability T20 World Series Cricket, being hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board. The five-nation series will be held from August 5 to 13.

Apart from the host country, sides from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are featuring in the series, which will be played on a single-league basis. The top side on the points table will qualify automatically for the final, while the second and third placed teams will compete in the semi-final which along with the final will be played on August 13.

On August 15, the top performers from the four visiting sides will form a Rest of the World, which will take on England in a one-off T20 match at New Road, Worcestershire.

The squad is led by Nihar Alam and includes a number of talented players who are ready to exhibit their skills at the world event.

Squad: Sayyed Nihar Alam Shah (captain) (Peshawar), Malik Jahanzeb Tiwana (vice-captain) (Multan), Abdullah Ijaz (Lahore), Farhan Saeed (Karachi), Hamza Hameed (Hyderabad), Hamad Shaukat (Islamabad,) Hasnain Alam (Lahore), Kashif Nawaz (Rawalpindi), Majid Hussain (Multan), M Matloob (Multan), M Haris (Multan), M Shahbaz (Lahore), M Zubair Saleem (Multan), Saif Ullah (wicketkeeper) (Quetta), Wajid Alam (Peshawar),Waqif Shah (Islamabad).

Team Management: M Jawed (coach), Muhammad Amir Uddin Ansari (manager), Jawaid Ashraf (assistant manager), Rashid Ali Quereshi (trainer), M Nizam (media manager), Shaikh Asif Gulzar (physio).