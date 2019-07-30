Naval chief chairs Bahria University BoG meeting

Islamabad:Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI (M) chaired the 41st meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University at BU here, says a press release.

A detailed briefing was given to the board on the progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic & nonacademic areas.

Naval Chief who is also the pro-chancellor and chairman Board of Governors of Bahria University appreciated efforts for focusing on students grooming through academic teachings and its core values of integrity, creativity and excellence.

He also appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission, including the programmes being introduced in the domain of Maritime research and studies.

Bahria University has expended its domain to become first Maritime University of Pakistan with underlying objective of contributing towards blue economy of the country.

BoG meeting was attended by board members including senior naval officers, secretary Ministry of Science & Technology, financial adviser Planning Ministry of Finance, Rector BU and relevant top management of Bahria University.