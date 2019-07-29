Traffic management plan: CM stresses all-inclusive strategy for Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials concerned to formulate a comprehensive traffic management plan so as to resolve traffic congestion in the provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting on the traffic management plan for Peshawar, he sought a detailed report highlighting all traffic related issues within 15 days.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, ACS, secretary Finance, commissioner Peshawar, CCPO Peshawar, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) director general and other high officials.

According to an official handout, the chief minister directed the district administration, PDA and Police Department to undertake immediate measures to

ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Mahmood Khan said an all-inclusive strategy should be formulated for the provincial capital to ensure optimum management and utilization of available resources.

The chief minister stated that the traffic management policy should be executed in letter and spirit and pragmatic steps undertaken by PDA to solve the issues of drainage system in Peshawar city apart from ensuring plantation along the GT Road to minimize pollution.

Mahmood Khan directed all the departments concerned to work collectively to resolve the issue of traffic congestion in Peshawar so as to ensure free and efficient flow of traffic.

The meeting was also briefed about the overall development of the Peshawar city, service delivery, a comprehensive traffic management strategy, short-term and long-term policies for resolving the traffic congestion. The chief minister was informed that traffic signals would be introduced at all points in Peshawar.