COAS, ISI , ISPR DGs meet PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid and DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister (PMO) on Monday.

It was officially stated that the overall security situation of the country came under discussion in the meeting.

The three top Generals also discussed follow-up actions of maiden visit of the prime minister to the United States. They had also accompanied the prime minister during the US visit and had significant meetings during their stay there. General Bajwa and General Faiz Hamid were part of Pakistan’s team of interlocutors at the White House, as they also had a chat with President Donald Trump at his Washington residence.

Well-placed sources told The News that the civil and military leadership will have rapid and extensive consultations during the coming days since major developments are in the offing with regard to the Afghan peace process and other unfolding events which would need cohesive coordination of the two leaderships. Imran has been repeatedly saying that the civil and military leadership is on one page on all national issues.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan earlier met President Arif Alvi at the President House to brief him on his recent visit to the United States. The president reportedly appreciated the prime minister for his meaningful visit to Washington and maintained that the visit turned up to be pivotal for conveying Pakistan’s narrative across on regional and international issues of importance.

President Alvi expressed hope that such high-level visits will greatly help strengthen relations with the countries of the world.