Flash floods destroy crops in Bajaur

KHAR: Flash floods destroyed standing crops in Barkhalose in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district. Talking to reporters, one Asmatullah said that the flash floods destroyed vegetables in Barkhalose which inflicted heavy losses on the local farmers. He demanded the government to order the construction of the protection wall to protect the standing crops from flash floods. The residents asked the government to compensate the farmers for their losses.