Police dept has strict internal accountability system: IG

LAHORE : Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan has said Punjab police despite limited resources and personnel is performing duties with diligence and commitment to protect the lives and wealth of people.

“To provide best policing services to public with convenience, Khidmat Marakiz and one window licensing centre has been established wherein 14 police services are being provided under one roof. Police Department has a strict internal accountability system and those who found guilty of abuse of their authority and illegal action face a strict accountability system. Punjab is a large province having total 716 police stations out of these more than 100 police stations do not have their own buildings. Keeping in view the scarcity of funds with the government whatever budget the government provides to the department is spent on the department’s performance and welfare of the officials according to the decided priorities”, the IG said.

He said police force is playing its frontline role despite difficult circumstances, to increase salaries a frozen allowance of police is being restored while the government duly recognises the fact of meager salaries and soon there will be increase in their salaries also. He said despite scarcity of resources, Rawalpindi police and traffic police is performing well and foolproof and extraordinary security will be provided to all the cricket matches PSL 5 being played in Punjab.

The IG expressed these views while inaugurating new building of one window licensing branch at Traffic Headquarters Rawalpindi and during a meeting at RPO office. On this occasion RPO, Rawalpindi, Ahsan Tufail and CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf along with other officers were present.

The IG expressed his desire for a separate latest and well equipped hospital like Pakistan Army’s CMH as due to the workload and stress police officials became victim of sugar, hepatitis, and heart diseases. Health of police officials and their families are among our priorities and with the cooperation of Health Department PC One for a health project in Rawalpindi has been completed while very soon at 98 hospitals under the University of Health Sciences free medical services will be provided to police officials. Motorway Police is performing well due to the fact that their working hours are only 8 hours. Punjab police has not received new vehicles since last 10 years and in use vehicles are old but still police is doing a commendable job in the available resources, he said and added a good professional relationship with media is among police priorities.

FIVE DIE ON ROADS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 774 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs five people died, whereas 893 were injured. Out of which, 532 seriously injured were shifted different hospitals. Whereas, 361 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.