Peshawar agriculture varsity employees demand full salaries

PESHAWAR: The teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Agriculture on Monday threatened to go on strike from August 2 if they were not paid their full salary in time. The decision was made at a general body meeting of all the employees’ associations. The meeting was chaired by Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) president Dr Sartaj Alam. The participants said the university administration has decided to pay 50 percent salaries to all the employees owing to financial problems in the university. They said it was unacceptable to them as Eid was drawing near and the university administration should give them bonus instead of cutting their salary. The employees urged the provincial government to look into the financial woes of the university and announce a bailout package for it at the earliest. They asked the university administration to take notice of the alleged illegal appointments made in the university during the last several years and take action against those responsible for pushing the university into the financial crisis.