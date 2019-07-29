SBP warns against fake calls

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday advised customers not to share personal information on telephone calls on the pretext of biometric verification.

“It has come to our knowledge that fraudsters are attempting to defraud the banking customers by seeking bank account details on the pretext of biometric verification,” the SBP said in a statement.

“In many cases, this is being done through fake calls by masking the official helpline or registered numbers of banks.”

The receivers apparently believe that the call is genuine or from the bank and share their personal information including bank account number, pin code, password, and computerised national identity number. resulting in loss of funds even during the calls.

The fraudsters generally impersonate as officials of State Bank of Pakistan, army officer or representative of superior courts of law on pretext of biometric verification of accounts.

In this context, public is advised to immediately contact their banks on their registered numbers/helpline themselves instead of responding the incoming calls and sharing their credentials.

“SBP/banks/microfinance banks do not conduct biometric verification of banks’ existing customers through telephone calls,” the SBP said. “If public receive any such call, they may share details of these cases/incidents with law enforcement agencies or SBP helpline at 021-111-727-273 or email at [email protected]”