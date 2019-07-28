close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

Pak stance on Afghan peace globally accepted: Qureshi

Top Story

 
July 29, 2019

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the entire international community — including the United States — has unanimously accepted Pakistan’s narrative of a peaceful solution to the Afghan issue, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said the United States has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the Afghan peace process as Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully presented Islamabad’s narrative in a very appropriate manner.

The foreign minister also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan a day earlier, which left 10 soldiers martyrs. He said the development process in the tribal districts has begun and a large amount of money earmarked for development in these areas. The foreign minister also announced three development projects for Multan.

