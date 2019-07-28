close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

Two ambulance drivers injured in firing

Peshawar

July 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: Two ambulance drivers were wounded in firing near the Edhi Centre in the city on Sunday. It was learnt that two ambulance drivers Abbas Ali and Gul Afzal sustained injuries when unidentified people opened fire near the Edhi Centre in the city. The wounded were taken to hospital. Police said the incident was being investigated.

