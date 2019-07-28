Fiery National Assembly session begins today

ISLAMABAD: The fiery session of the National Assembly will begin today (Monday) at 4 pm. This will be the 13th session of the current National Assembly.

The Opposition will protest over lodging FIR against Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif for leading protest on July 25.

Application has been submitted to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for issuance of production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, former railways minister Kh Saad Rafique and other members.

So far the speaker has not announced any decision regarding the issuance of the production orders of the arrested members and it is expected that speaker NA will announce his decision today. Separate meetings of Opposition and house business advisory committee will also be held.

Besides legislation, the House will likely discuss matters of national and international importance. It is expected that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will issue policy statement regarding the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington.