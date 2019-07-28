Two ambulance drivers injured in Peshawar firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two ambulance drivers were wounded in firing near the Edhi Centre in the city on Sunday. It was learnt that two ambulance drivers Abbas Ali and Gul Afzal sustained injuries when unidentified people opened fire near the Edhi Centre in the city. The wounded were taken to hospital. Police said the incident was being investigated.
