Five martyred soldiers laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in North Waziristan and Balochistan on Saturday

have been laid to rest in their hometowns. A huge number of locals and army officers attended the funeral prayers.

The parents of the martyred soldiers were proud of their children who gave away their lives for the motherland.

The funeral prayers of Captain Aqib were offered at Bhera, Sargodha. Soldier Babar Mirza was laid to rest in Pind Dadan Khan, while Sepoy Hafeezullah was buried in Mastung. Muhammad Bachal’s funeral prayer was offered at Kandh Kot, while Nadir Khan was laid to rest in Swabi with full military honors.

Ten Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.