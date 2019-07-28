SL seal ODI series against BD with easy win

COLOMBO: Avishka Fernando hit a quick-fire half-century as Sri Lanka eased to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second One-day International to seal the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opener Fernando made 82 off 75 balls, helping Sri Lanka reach 242-3 in 44.4 overs after Bangladesh were restricted to 238-8, despite wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim making an unbeaten 98 runs.

Fernando and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne set the tone for Sri Lanka’s run chase with 71-run stand before Bangladesh had their first success through off-spinner Mehidy Hasan.

Mehidy bowled Karunaratne for 15 but Fernando and Kusal Perera continued the hosts’ onslaught to put Sri Lanka, who won Friday’s opening game by 91 runs, firmly in control.

Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Fernando and Perera, who made 30 off 34 balls, in quick succession to revive Bangladesh’s hopes but Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews denied them further success.

Mathews struck occasional leg-spinner Sabbir Rahman for a four to complete Sri Lanka’s win. He was unbeaten on 52 runs facing 57 balls.

He was well supported by Mendis, 41 not out, in an unbroken 96-run fourth wicket stand.

Bangladesh had Mushfiqur to thank for providing them something to fight with after their top-order crumbled for the second time in the series.

Mushfiqur slammed six fours and a six in a 110-ball innings to bail out Bangladesh who lost their first six wickets for 117 runs. Mushfiqur and Mehidy shared 84 runs to give the visitors’ innings some respectability.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh

*Tamim Iqbal b Udana 19

Soumya Sarkar lbw b Pradeep 11

Mohammad Mithun c Mendis b Dananjaya 12

†Mushfiqur Rahim not out 98

Mahmudullah Riyad b Dananjaya 6

Sabbir Rahman run out 11

Mosaddek Hossain c K Perera b Udana 13

Mehidy Hasan c Karunaratne b Pradeep 43

Taijul Islam run out 3

Mustafizur Rahman not out 2

Extras (b 3, lb 4, w 8, nb 1) 16

Total (8 wickets; 50 overs) 238

Did not bat: Shafiul Islam

Fall: 1-26, 2-31, 3-52, 4-68, 5-88, 6-117, 7-201, 8-231

Bowling: De Silva 10-0-39-0 (1 w); Pradeep 10-0-53-2 (1 w, 1 nb); Udana 10-0-58-2 (1 w); Kumara 10-0-42-0 (3 w); Dananjaya 10-0-39-2 (2 w)

Sri Lanka

A Fernando c Tamim b Mustafizur 82

*D Karunaratne b Mehidy 15

†K Perera c Soumya b Mustafizur 30

K Mendis not out 41

A Mathews not out 52

Extras (b 4, lb 5, w 8, nb 1) 18

Total (3 wickets; 44.4 overs) 242

Did not bat: L Thirimanne, D de Silva, A Dananjaya, I Udana, N Pradeep, L Kumara

Fall: 1-71, 2-129, 3-146

Bowling: Mehidy 10-0-51-1; Shafiul 5-0-29-2 (2 w); Taijul 10-2-35-0 (2 w); Mustafizur 8-0-50-2 (3 w, 1 nb); Mosaddek 7-0-32-0 (1 w); Sabbir 2.4-0-20-0; Soumya 2-0-16-0

Result: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Avishka Fernando (Sri Lanka)

Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (Sri Lanka) and Marais Erasmus (South Africa). TV umpire: Nitin Menon (India). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)