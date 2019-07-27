close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 28, 2019

Notice

Lahore

 
July 28, 2019

Notice: Usman Buzdar took notice of murder of two transgender people in the limits of Harrapa police Station in Sahiwal and sought a report from the Sahiwal regional police officer (RPO).

The CM ordered investigation into the incident and immediate arrest of the accused. He said the families of the victims would be provided with justice. Effective measures have been taken to protect transgender community, he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore