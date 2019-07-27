Urdu to be medium in primary schools: CM

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced introducing Urdu as education medium in all the primary schools from the next academic year in March 2020.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took to twitter and said the medium of education in all the primary schools of Punjab would be Urdu from the next academic year in March 2020, as the whole time of teachers and students was wasted on translation instead of its understanding and students in that way did not learn anything new.

Head Balloki: Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Head Balloki and viewed the situation of inflow and outflow of water there.

The chief minister was briefed by the irrigation secretary on the water inflow and discharge at the barrage. He was informed that embankments of Head Balloki Barrage and rivers were strengthened before the flood warnings.

Water discharge capacity of Head Balloki has increased after its upgrade and now the barrage had the capacity to discharge 380,000 cusecs of floodwater. Usman Buzdar instructed that water level should be monitored at Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh rivers round the clock. He directed that the land eroded due to change in the course of rivers should be estimated and an effective planning should be made to control the erosion of land in Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Layyah and Dera Gjazi Khan.

He said that the plan to set up museum at Head Balloki Barrage should be completed immediately. The CM said the government had approved the Water Act and its implementation would help control the wastage of water.

State Minister Zartaj Gul, Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaneez Fatima, Provincial Disaster Management Authority DG and Lahore commissioner were also present.

Opposition: Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the opposition parties were pursuing only their personal agenda, therefore, they failed to gather people to hold protest rallies against the government recently. In a statement issued here, he said the people did not want politics of unrest and they had rejected the politics of the opposition parties. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, through its vision and ideology, would transform Pakistan into a progressing and developing country.

He said the nation had complete confidence in the policies of the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Usman Buzdar said the opposition leader should remember that the people of Pakistan were well aware of the current situation of the country so they were supporting the PTI government.

Buzdar urges preventive steps against hepatitis: In his message on World Hepatitis Day being observed today, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government had resolved to free Punjab from hepatitis and all segments of society should play their role in creating awareness about the disease. Protection from hepatitis is possible through vaccination and preventive measures, he said. He said the Aab Pak Authority was being established to prevent people from hepatitis. He said public hospitals were also playing their role in the control of hepatitis.

Hepatitis filter clinics and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) are also playing their role in detection and treatment of the disease. The CM said the Punjab government had resolved to provide best treatment facilities to the hepatitis patients.