10 soldiers lay down lives for regional peace

MIRANSHAH: Ten Pakistan armed forces personnel were martyred in two incidents of terrorism in North Waziristan and Balochistan on Saturday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), six Pakistan Army personnel were martyred when terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border opened fire on the soldiers patrolling the border Gurbaz area of North Waziristan tribal district.

The martyred included Havaldar Khalid and Sepoys Bachal, Ali Raza, M Babar, Naveed, and Ahsan, the ISPR said in a statement

In the second incident, four Frontier Corps personnel, including an officer, were martyred when terrorists opened fire on them near Turbat.

According to the ISPR, the attack took place when the FC Balochistan troops were carrying out a combing and sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat area.

The four martyred personnel include Captain Aaqib Javed and Sepoys Nadir, Atif Altaf and Hafeezullah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tributes to the martyred soldiers in a tweet.

"I salute our armed forces personnel, who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe. My condolences & prayers go to the families of the 10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today," he wrote.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed the attacks "dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces while Pakistan moves from stability to enduring peace. "We shall ensure defence and security of [the] motherland at the cost of our sweat and blood," a tweet shared by the DG ISPR quoted him as saying.

Gen Bajwa also said it was "time for the world to facilitate regional peace".

The Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the North Waziristan attack. There was no claim for the Balochistan attack.

Meanwhile, condemnation poured in from the country’s political circles following the martyrdom of 10 security forces personnel, including a captain, in two incidents of terrorism in North Waziristan and Balochistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the terrorist attacks. In a condolence message, the president paid rich tributes to those who embraced martyrdom in these incidents and said the sacrifices of armed forces for the defence of the motherland will be remembered forever.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on the army personnel in North Waziristan from across the border and on FC personnel in Balochistan.

“The enemies of Pakistan’s prosperity and peace will not go unpunished. Enemies are unable to digest Pakistan’s appreciation in the world,” she said in a tweet.

She said those who had laid down their lives for the defence of Pakistan and the nation’s security were pride of the nation and their supreme sacrifices would not go waste.

Dr. Awan acknowledged the fact that the martyrs had fulfilled their obligation by laying down their lives for the country. She sympathized with the families of martyrs and prayed for their departed souls.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the incident and expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of brave soldiers in the terror attacks.

Zardari said if the National Action Plan was fully implemented, then nurseries of terror could have been eliminated. “The nation salutes brave martyred soldiers and will never forget their sacrifices. The PPP and Bhutto family are with the victim families in this hour of grief,” he said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude for the bereaved families to bear these irreparable losses with equanimity.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwala also strongly condemned the terrorist attacks, terming them cowardly acts. In separate statements, they said the nation stood united with its military to deal with terrorism.

Sanjrani emphasized that the Afghan government would have to take measures to stop such terrorist assaults from its soil inside Pakistan.

They said the enemies would not succeed in their nefarious designs against Pakistan and would face humiliation and defeat.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of martyrs.

In a statement, PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. “Salute to the Pak Army officers and Jawans, who laid down their lives for their motherland in a cowardly attack in North Waziristan by the agencies of our enemies,” he said.

He said Afghanistan must ensure their land was not used in attacks against Pakistan or else we will take matters in our own hands.

In a separate statement, Central Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani also condemned the attack and paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Army. “May Allah Almighty bestow the departed souls with highest ranks in Jannah,” he prayed.

Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad expressed heartfelt grief over the terror attack on the armed forces stating that these cowardly acts will not deter us from our resolve for peace.

“We have defeated terrorism with courage, commitment and faith,” he remarked, adding that our brave armed forces will not let this scourge rise ever again. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.