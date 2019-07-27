De Rossi signs for Argentine giants Boca Juniors

BUENOS AIRES: Veteran former Italy international Daniele De Rossi has signed a one-year deal to join Boca Juniors, the Argentine giants revealed on their Twitter account on Friday.

De Rossi, who turned 36 two days ago, brought to an end an 18-year career with his hometown club Roma at the end of last season.

The 2006 World Cup winner played 615 matches for the Italian team, scoring 61 goals in all competitions. Only club legend Francesco Totti played more games for the club.

De Rossi arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday and is expected to be officially presented to the media at Boca’s Bombonera stadium on Monday.

“Daniele De Rossi signed his contract for one season and is #Boca’s new reinforcement,” the club wrote on Twitter.